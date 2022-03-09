Women owned businesses taking over Belgrade Avenue

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - International Women’s Day is all about highlighting the unique and successful women in our life and our area.

Local businesses on Belgrade Avenue like Neutral Groundz and soon to be Skin Clinic Med Spa are perfect examples.

”Never dreamed it, but the community has been overwhelmingly kind to us. The city has been kind and easy to work with which makes it, makes us successful here on Belgrade,” Neutral Groundz owner, Deb Morin said.

Deb Morin, owner of Neutral Groundz along with many other business owners have been hitting the jackpot so to speak with business on Belgrade.

So much so that Morin is expanding her operations to take over the suite next to her one-stop shop.

“Something we have wanted to do for awhile. We needed to expand mainly our baby area, but the home décor and our gourmet foods and we added bar accessories which we have never had before,” Morin explained.

“Really exciting that we are expanding next door so because of that we can carry a lot more in this department. This department used to be a lot of home goods and floral. Now we can expand it to total baby and total children,” Neutral Groundz sales associate, Wendy Smith stated.

A bigger and better Neutral Groundz isn’t the only thing come to North Mankato, the Skin Clinic Med Spa is setting up shop along Belgrade Avenue as well.

“Every single month I have continued to grow and ya it is beyond my wildest dreams. To be able to bring on more staff, help mentor and other women grow has always been a passion of mine and I am really excited to have a bigger space,” Skin Clinic Med Spa owner, Heidi Hermel remarked.

Their new clinic will hopefully be up and running by June of this year.

Skin Clinic Med Spa owner, Heidi Hermel is through the roof about growing her brand, but also joining the strong business women of Belgrade.

“A lot of women-owned businesses that are thriving so I wanted to be part of that community and I think it is just a great culture of women supporting women.”

Neutral Groundz is planning to open their new quarters to the public in a month.

