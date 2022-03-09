Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Women owned businesses taking over Belgrade Avenue

Deb Morin, owner of Neutral Groundz, along with many other business owners have been hitting the jackpot so to speak with business on Belgrade
International Women’s Day is all about highlighting the unique and successful women in our life and our area.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - International Women’s Day is all about highlighting the unique and successful women in our life and our area.

Local businesses on Belgrade Avenue like Neutral Groundz and soon to be Skin Clinic Med Spa are perfect examples.

”Never dreamed it, but the community has been overwhelmingly kind to us. The city has been kind and easy to work with which makes it, makes us successful here on Belgrade,” Neutral Groundz owner, Deb Morin said.

Deb Morin, owner of Neutral Groundz along with many other business owners have been hitting the jackpot so to speak with business on Belgrade.

So much so that Morin is expanding her operations to take over the suite next to her one-stop shop.

“Something we have wanted to do for awhile. We needed to expand mainly our baby area, but the home décor and our gourmet foods and we added bar accessories which we have never had before,” Morin explained.

“Really exciting that we are expanding next door so because of that we can carry a lot more in this department. This department used to be a lot of home goods and floral. Now we can expand it to total baby and total children,” Neutral Groundz sales associate, Wendy Smith stated.

A bigger and better Neutral Groundz isn’t the only thing come to North Mankato, the Skin Clinic Med Spa is setting up shop along Belgrade Avenue as well.

“Every single month I have continued to grow and ya it is beyond my wildest dreams. To be able to bring on more staff, help mentor and other women grow has always been a passion of mine and I am really excited to have a bigger space,” Skin Clinic Med Spa owner, Heidi Hermel remarked.

Their new clinic will hopefully be up and running by June of this year.

Skin Clinic Med Spa owner, Heidi Hermel is through the roof about growing her brand, but also joining the strong business women of Belgrade.

“A lot of women-owned businesses that are thriving so I wanted to be part of that community and I think it is just a great culture of women supporting women.”

Neutral Groundz is planning to open their new quarters to the public in a month.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

FILE - The Maplewood-based company has a corporate office in Moscow and two production plants...
3M joins others in suspending Russian business operations
OWNER OF SWANY'S PUB
Courtland business owner reacts to Highway 14 changes, impacts
Courtland business owner reacts to Highway 14 changes, impacts
A price sign outside of Kwik Trip in Mankato, Minn.
Gas prices affect greater economy
Gas prices affect greater economy