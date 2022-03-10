Your Photos
3M joins others in suspending Russian business operations

FILE - The Maplewood-based company has a corporate office in Moscow and two production plants in the country.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (KEYC) - 3M is joining the growing list of multinational companies that have suspended business operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Maplewood-based company has a corporate office in Moscow and two production plants in the country.

3M’s announcement comes as companies across a variety of industries have suspended some or all of their Russian operations in recent days, including McDonald’s, Exxon-Mobil, General Electric and Netflix.

Polaris, the Medina-based vehicle maker, is among the Minnesota companies that have halted sales or exports to Russia in response to the invasion.

