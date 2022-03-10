Your Photos
Authorities identify 4 in connection with shooting at St. Peter school bus

Although four individuals have been identified, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident involving a St. Peter school bus.

Authorities say they received a report Tuesday night of passengers in two different vehicles either throwing or shooting things at the school bus as it made its way back to St. Peter after a boys’ basketball game at New Ulm Public School.

The incident reportedly occurred in Nicollet County, near the intersection of Highway 15 and 412th Street.

A report from the sheriff’s office said that one vehicle was in front of the school bus and slowed the bus down, while a second vehicle pulled next to the bus and began to shoot or throw items at the bus. The vehicle backed off and reportedly pulled up again to do it a second time.

Nicollet County Sheriff’s deputies met the school bus in St. Peter and found no damage to the bus. Deputies proceeded to speak to passengers who were on the bus, who described the sound being similar to paintballs hitting the side of the bus and saying that it was loud.

On Wednesday, investigators followed up on information of who may have been involved. Four individuals have been identified and were reportedly the occupants of the two vehicles involved with the incident.

Authorities say that a Splatball SRB-400 full auto water bead blaster was used to shoot at the bus.

A Splatball SRB-400 full auto water bead blaster is similar to an airsoft gun. It shoots 7.5 mm water bead ammunition, which is described as mini water balloons, at the rate of eight pounds per second at a velocity of 200 feet per second.

Although four individuals have been identified, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

