Courtland business owner reacts to Highway 14 changes, impacts

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - One of Southern Minnesota’s most traveled roadways is going to see some major changes, including a re-route that will go around the town of Courtland.

Despite this, the owner of Swany’s Pub in Courtland says it is business as usual.

“When they close off 14, I truly believe that those people will still stop because they make an effort to stop here,” Swany’s Pub owner Kelli Bolduan said.

Improvements to the highway have gone on for some time. It’s familiar territory for the residents of Janesville.

Old Highway 14 used to run through the downtown area, but now Janesville is an exit away. Judy Jacobs, owner of the Purple Goose in Janesville, says it was the support from the people of the area that pushed them through the uncertain time.

“Maybe for six months it slowed down a little bit, but not a lot and then we started to do more advertising. I put a billboard out by the interstate there and, quite frankly, I do not think that billboard did a thing,” Jacobs said.

Both owners have seen many changes over the years as they have owned their restaurants for over 20 years. One thing they have learned is to support the communities that have supported them through the good times and bad.

“This is a great, great community,” Jacobs said. “They are very loyal, yeah, we love these people.”

These establishments have been staples of their towns from hosting meetings, team dinners after championship wins, or just pulling up after work for an afternoon beer to take the edge off.

“These people are like family. They are not customers,” Jacobs said.

“You’re serving peoples’ kids that were in here when they were kids,” Bolduan said. “It is just nice to see people coming back generation after generation.”

