Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

DC officer’s suicide after Capitol attack ruled line-of-duty death

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the...
Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the head while driving to work. It was supposed to be his first day back after defending the Capitol from attack on Jan. 6.(Source: John Harrington via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The suicide of a Washington police officer days after the attack on the Capitol building has been ruled a line-of-duty death.

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15, 2021, after shooting himself in the head on his way to work. It was supposed to be his first day back after defending the Capitol from attack on Jan. 6, CNN reports.

For months after his death, his widow, Erin Smith, had been fighting the police retirement and relief board to have her husband’s death declared in the line of duty.

Forensic investigators were able to prove that Jeffrey Smith suffered a traumatic brain injury during the Capitol attack.

The board found that his death was caused by the injuries he sustained that day. The ruling means his family is eligible to receive full benefits.

Under the declaration, Jeffrey Smith is officially considered a fallen hero, meaning his family is entitled to all the ceremony and honor that entails.

He was one of four officers - three Metropolitan police officers and one Capitol Police officer – who died by suicide after responding Jan. 6, according to CNN.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
Actor Jussie Smollett appears with his attorneys at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status
Matson Family Donates Equipment to SWAT Team
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD