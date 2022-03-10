Getting back on track with your sleep schedule

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Sleep Awareness Month and the Mayo Clinic is making sure that people are getting enough sleep and know the facts in case they aren’t.

“As it gets darker, we produce more and more melatonin that helps us sleep. As dawn comes on and daylight comes on, that light can actually come through our eyelids and that melatonin shuts down and then we wake up,” explained Dr. Virend Somers, M.D., Ph.D., a cardiologist and sleep expert at the Mayo Clinic.

According to the National Institutes of Health, up to 19% of adults in the U.S. are not getting enough rest or sleep every day.

“It starts as simply as the sleep environment for people who have young children. It can be quite hard for them to have an undisturbed night’s sleep because their children need them, especially if they are very young. It can be the temperature in the room, the lighting in the room, the quality of their mattress and sleeping situation,” added Dr. Loris Krahn, M.D., a psychologist and sleep expert at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona.

There have been multiple studies that show a correlation between lack of sleep and the use of technology before hitting the hay.

“What we do now is, before bed, we are watching TV or looking at our cell phones. The light from the TV, cell phones, the ambient light is going to be shutting down the melatonin,” Somers said.

There are some healthy ways to help your body get tired faster before developing an unhealthy habit.

“There needs to be a transition when we start slowing down. We begin to rest, we begin to sort of take our mind away from our stressful, demanding tasks – perhaps read a book or listen to music,” Krahn stated.

Mayo Clinic employees also stress the importance of sticking to your sleep schedule.

“Now most people do not live an ideal life and have demands placed upon them. Some of those they can influence, some of those they cannot control. [So we] just urge people to have as much regularity and urgency as [in their sleep schedules] possible,” Krahn remarked.

