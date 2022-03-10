Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop offering free athletics, activities to students

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) — Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Public Schools is waiving registration fees for athletics and activities for students.

The GFW School Board voted unanimously to waive all activity fees for all students for the next school year.

The district cites a connection between extracurricular activity and academic performance as the motivation behind the move.

The GFW School Board unanimously approved an initiative to offer free athletics and activities for the 2022-23 school year. We are excited to be able to offer this to our students and their families! Posted by GFW Schools on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

GFW says its goal is to break down financial barriers in the community and give students the opportunity to branch out and try new sports, clubs and activities.

”We’re coming through a global pandemic, we’re seeing inflation rates going up, and we want to provide opportunities for families to be involved in this. And, so, if this is one barrier we can take away for our families so students can get engaged in activities, we feel like that’s a good thing,” GFW Superintendent Jeff Horton explained.

GFW credits community support and engagement with giving them the opportunity to offer free activities.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.