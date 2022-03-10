Golden Apple awarded to Monroe Elementary educator

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Sue Scruggs’ energy and love for her job are contagious, with many of her students able to feel it coming right through their screens.

All that, and more, are why the Monroe Elementary educator is this month’s recipient of the Golden Apple award.

It’s been 30 years since she began her teaching career, but Scruggs’ enthusiasm for teaching is still evident the minute you step into her classroom.

“We are each other’s partners, team members, coaches, we help each other out. They teach me as much as I teach them and that is what makes my job so delightful,” Scruggs explained.

While her love of the students hasn’t changed, the way she teaches over the last three decades has, but she says that just keeps her more connected to those in her charge.

“When I was young, technology wasn’t as big of a thing. So keeping with the times, I learn from them, they help teach me about computers, Chromebooks, iPads, and I help them out a little too.”

Visit KEYC.com/Community to nominate a deserving educator for the Golden Apple award.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.