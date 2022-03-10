Gustavus defeats UW-Eau Claire, advances to NCAA quarterfinals
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team opened up the NCAA Division III Tournament with a home game against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The Golden Gusties would go on to win 3-0 to advance in the NCAA Tournament.
Gustavus will travel to Wisconsin to take on UW-River Falls in the NCAA Quarterfinals. The puck is scheduled to drop between the Gusties and Falcons at 3 p.m. Saturday.
