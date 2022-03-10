Your Photos
MRVDTF arrests local man for drug, weapon possession after social media post

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) have charged a man, Patrick Isiakpere, 30, with drug and weapon possession.
By Hal Senal
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) have charged a man with drug and weapon possession.

On Monday, March 7, at around 6 p.m., the MRVDTF were actively looking for Patrick Isiakpere, 30, who had a felony arrest warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for violating the conditions of his release. Agents suspected that Isiakpere was in possession of a firearm based on a social media video that was posted of himself holding a handgun.

Agents requested the assistance of a Minnesota State Trooper to conduct a traffic stop. Once he pulled into a parking lot, Isiakpere got out of the vehicle and gave himself up.

Isiakpere was arrested and booked on his outstanding warrant.

The next day, after a warrant was issued, the SUV that Isiakpere had been driving was impounded and searched, during which time Agents located a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, 22 suspected “Mbox 30″ fentanyl pills, nine suspected ecstasy pills and a small amount of marijuana.

Isiakpere is facing charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Sales and 5th Degree Controlled Substance Possession.

