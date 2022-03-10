Your Photos
Twin Cities, Duluth end mask mandates in city buildings

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth are among cities ending mask requirements for city-owned facilities as COVID-19 case counts continue to trend downward in Minnesota.

Minneapolis and St. Paul ended their mandates on Thursday. Duluth lifted its requirement for city buildings Wednesday.

City officials say they made their decisions based on local and state coronavirus numbers, as well as guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Minnesota is now averaging fewer than 700 new coronavirus cases a day. That’s down from more than 3,000 a day in mid-February.

