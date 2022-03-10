WATCH: Mankato East players, coaches react after first-round loss

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East Cougars boys’ hockey team took part in the first round of the MSHSL Boys’ Hockey Tournament Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The puck dropped shortly after 1 p.m. between the Cougars and the Mahtomedi Zephyrs.

The moment is here. @mankatoeastpuck and 3-seed @ZephyrsBoysPuck meet in the Class A Minnesota Boys’ State Hockey Tournament. Winner will face 2-seed @WarroadHShockey in the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/O5P5EJkhop — Mary Louise Rominger (@MaryRomingerTV) March 9, 2022

After a scoreless first period, Carter Haycraft put Mahtomedi ahead with an unassisted goal early in the second period. Nick Beiersdorf doubled the Zephyrs’ lead nearly seven minutes later. Beiersdorf was assisted by Cole Swanson and Jake Hodd-Chiebeck.

Mahtomedi would add another goal, making it a three-goal second period for the Zephyrs. The third goal was scored by Cav Bruner, with Cory Bohmert providing the assist.

Mankato East would get on the board in the third period when Aiden Prochaska scored a powerplay goal for the Cougars to make it a 3-1 game. He was assisted by Parker Anthony.

Mahtomedi’s Bohmert provided his second assist of the game when Charlie Drage scored late in the third period. David Wolsfeld was also credited with an assist.

The Zephyrs defeated the Cougars 4-1 in the Class A Quarterfinals. The Cougars finish the 2021-22 season with a 17-11-1.

Mankato East/Loyola falls to Mahtomedi by a final 4-1 in the Class A quarterfinals. The Cougars finish the year 17-11-1. pic.twitter.com/PISn8dmuIF — Mary Louise Rominger (@MaryRomingerTV) March 9, 2022

Despite the loss, Mankato East senior goaltender Calein Brueske had a stellar game for the Cougars, stopping 27 of the 31 total shots he faced.

The Cougars fall to the consolation bracket now, where they will face the Monticello Moose at 9 a.m. Thursday inside Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.

