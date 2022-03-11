Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Are you kidding me’: Locksmith charges $400 to unlock vehicle in cold weather

An Omaha woman was charged $400 for a locksmith to unlock her door on a freezing cold day.
By Mike McKnight and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is sharing her story in an effort to prevent others from being overcharged when in need of a locksmith.

Barb Siebrandt recently locked her keys in her car during a trip to a library in Nebraska, reported by WOWT.

“I realized I left my keys and extra keys in my purse which I left in the car,” Siebrandt said.

Temperatures were near freezing that day and Siebrandt says she needed help fast. So, she searched her phone for a locksmith and got a phone number. A local crew was then dispatched to open her door and handed her the bill.

“He said it will be $400 and I said, ‘are you kidding me,’ and he said it was because it was very bitter cold out and it took them a long time to get it open,” Siebrandt said.

Siebrandt says she withdrew the money from her bank down the street while the locksmith waited outside. However, the worker did not have a marked car or an official receipt.

The Better Business Bureau examined the receipt Siebrandt was given.

“It’s unusual that the company’s marks would not be on the invoices and the name of the company wouldn’t be clearly disclosed,” said Jim Hegarty, with the BBB.

A person made contact with 6 News about the situation from the apparent company, saying the crew spent two hours working in subzero wind chills for Siebrandt and claimed the price was agreed on by all parties.

“I felt uncomfortable and felt I had gotten myself into something,” Siebrandt said.

A device was also used to open the car door, according to Siebrandt.

Tony Siders with Big Red Locksmiths says he prefers his crews to use a more delicate approach in opening car doors in such weather along with never charging $400.

“If you paid $100 on darn near every vehicle on the road, it would be too much,” Siders said.

Siebrandt has since filed a police report and says she plans to hold on to her keys.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
You do not want to plant the seeds earlier because then they will just die and not grow to...
Gardening season is right around the corner
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
Gardening season is right around the corner
Kidney Donor Athletes summit Mt. Kilimanjaro
Kidney donors summit Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about living organ donation