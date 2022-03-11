Cold today, much warmer next week

Can we bundle up, grit our teeth and keep plugging along for another few hours? The coldest of the cold is at our doorstep, but temperatures will be warming up soon.

Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the single digits either side of zero. I’m not going to make any promises, but this could be the last time we drop below zero this winter season.

Saturday will be warmer but still below average. After a sunny, cold start temperatures will climb into the low 30s on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be even better with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will likely warm into the 50s on Sunday afternoon.

Unlike our last couple of warm spells that lasted about a half day, this one is going to hang around through most of next week. Monday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 40s. The rest of the week will see highs in the 50s. 60s are possible on Wednesday.

