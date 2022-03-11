Your Photos
Good news for Minnesota farmers; House passes drought relief bill

Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota Capitol(Quinn Gorham KBJR 6)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN-- After a 101-33 vote, farmers struggling to pay for necessary goods due to drought hardships, could see some relief.

The Minnesota House passed a drought relief package Thursday.

The bill expands eligibility for the Rural Finance Authority (RFA) Disaster Recovery Loan Program.

This not only could help farmers who are struggling to pay for hay to feed their livestock but specialty growers planning for spring planting as well.

For a Stearns County farmer, last year was the worst yield in 45 years.

Darrel Mosel, who owns a 70-cow dairy farm said he’d appreciate the assistance.

“I lost two crops of hay to the drought and as a result, I’m buying expensive lower-quality hay. I appreciate the state legislators passing this funding to help dairy farmers like me pay for more feed.”

In September, Wertish joined Gov. Walz at an event announcing the drought aid package and in October, Wertish testified at a House hearing on the drought.

The Minnesota Farmers Union has been pushing for drought relief since January.

The bill still needs to be passed by the Senate.

