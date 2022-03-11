Little Big Town to be first act in the Summer Concert Series lineup at Battery Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced the first act in their Summer Concert Series lineup at Battery Park.

The Summer Concert Series announcements kicked off with country music superstars Little Big Town to perform on July 23.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 18, and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel Rock Shop.

All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older

Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, ACM awards, and an Emmy award.

