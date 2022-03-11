Your Photos
Mankato East defeats Marshall to advance to first state tournament since 1998

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 1 seed Mankato East Cougars took on No. 3 seed Marshall Thursday with a state-tournament birth on the line at Bresnan Arena.

The Cougars thoroughly controlled this game, going on to win 66-36 to claim the Section 2AAA Championship and punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 1998.

Mackenzie Schweim led the Cougars with her all-around effort, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

