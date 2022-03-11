Maple River, LCWM, Madelia headline Thursday’s playoff wins
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It was an exciting night for boys’ basketball Thursday, with many area teams participating in section playoffs.
FEATURED GAMES:
- Section 2AA Quarterfinals
- Maple River vs. Waseca
- St. Clair vs. LCWM
- Section 2A Quarterfinals
- Martin County West vs. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey
- Madelia vs. Loyola
GAME NOTES:
- Carson Domeier of Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s scored his 2,000th career point in the Knights’ victory over New Ulm Cathedral.
- Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and three blocks.
MORE SCORES
