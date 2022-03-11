Maple River, LCWM, Madelia headline Thursday’s playoff wins

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It was an exciting night for boys’ basketball Thursday, with many area teams participating in section playoffs.

FEATURED GAMES:

Section 2AA Quarterfinals Maple River vs. Waseca St. Clair vs. LCWM

Section 2A Quarterfinals Martin County West vs. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey Madelia vs. Loyola



GAME NOTES:

Carson Domeier of Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s scored his 2,000th career point in the Knights’ victory over New Ulm Cathedral.

Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and three blocks.

MORE SCORES

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.