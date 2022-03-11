Your Photos
Maple River, LCWM, Madelia headline Thursday’s playoff wins

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It was an exciting night for boys’ basketball Thursday, with many area teams participating in section playoffs.

FEATURED GAMES:

  • Section 2AA Quarterfinals
    • Maple River vs. Waseca
    • St. Clair vs. LCWM
  • Section 2A Quarterfinals
    • Martin County West vs. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey
    • Madelia vs. Loyola

GAME NOTES:

  • Carson Domeier of Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s scored his 2,000th career point in the Knights’ victory over New Ulm Cathedral.
  • Madelia’s Ja’Sean Glover finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and three blocks.

MORE SCORES

