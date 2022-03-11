MSU set for national tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU women’s basketball team is ready for this year’s NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Mavericks feature a suffocating defense that’s ready to rise to the occasion on the biggest stage.

“This is our beach for us, many people go to the beach, but we’re playing basketball. We see it as another opportunity, we love the game, that’s why we came here,” said Joey Batt, MSU sophomore guard.

It’s anything but a spring break for MSU, the Mavericks are busy gearing up for a national tournament game against Fort Hays State.

MSU is the underdog coming into the central region competition as an eight seed after a disappointing finish in the NSIC postseason tournament, falling to Minnesota Duluth in the second round. The loss gave the Mavericks some extra time to fine-tune everything on the court, plus, rest is welcome at this point in the season after a grueling conference schedule that’s sending three NSIC teams to the dance.

“Coming back off that tournament, we have a whole week before we make it to the NCAA tournament. We didn’t know if we would for sure be in. The edge we had that week in practice was incredible, that waiting period we were in. Our team had a great edge, they have something to prove, we knew we competed in that game, but we didn’t make enough plays. We know we can do that, we believe we’re a team that’s competing for championships. Duluth had every potential to be a one seed, we played them to a three point game. That’s why we’re going into the tournament with every belief we’re going to win,” said Emilee Thiesse, MSU head coach.

It won’t be easy, Fort Hays State is a team that is 28-3 on the season with a strong post presence.

“We have a lot of scrappy, smaller players, and we’re not afraid of that. Just trying to take them out of their comfort zone, making it hard for their guards to throw it into their post. Focusing on that, doing what we do best, playing our defense, getting up and down that fast style pace to tire them out. They have a deep bench too, but I think we’re deeper than them. We can run with the best of them and tire out those posts,” said Tayla Stuttley, MSU senior forward.

MSU’s relied on its relentless defense all year long to make each team work just to pass the ball down the floor. The press yields great results and will give Fort Hays State a different look.

“Not only have they not seen our press, they haven’t seen a lot in their conference. It’s a different style a lot of teams in the country haven’t had a chance to go against. When you’re looking at those conferences, they just finished the tournament, less prep to get ready for these first games. I think that sets us up for success,” Thiesse added.

MSU forces close to 25 turnovers per game which in turn helps the offense put up almost 80 points each time out. All the action between the Mavericks is set to begin at 5:00 this Friday. We’ll have an update of the game right here on KEYC News Now.

