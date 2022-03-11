Pick of the Litter: Poppy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Poppy.

Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says Poppy is a charming little dog who is looking for her forever home.

She loves to curl up on her favorite blankets and snuggle up under your arm.

Anyone interested in adopting Poppy is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

