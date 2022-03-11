Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Poppy

This week’s Pick of the Litter is Poppy.
By Holly Marie Moore
Mar. 11, 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Poppy.

Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says Poppy is a charming little dog who is looking for her forever home.

She loves to curl up on her favorite blankets and snuggle up under your arm.

Anyone interested in adopting Poppy is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

