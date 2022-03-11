Your Photos
Postal Reform Act passes in the Senate

The U.S. Senate passed a bill that addresses finances and operations of the U.S. Postal Service.
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The U.S. Senate passed a bill that addresses finances and operations of the U.S. Postal Service.

The bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday, is aimed at keeping the standards for the delivery services.

It also requires the Office of Personnel Management to establish the Postal Service Health Benefits Program which allows the OPM to contract with carriers to offer health benefit plans for USPS employees and retirees.

One of the larger sticking points is repealing the requirement that the Postal Service annually prepay health benefits out of 75 years for their employees.

”In rural communities where there aren’t that many options for how you are going to get your social security check or your veterans benefits,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said. “People rely on the post office for a whole range of issues. It is important that they have that post office in thier community, so that their service will be better and that they are going to be able to get what they need.”

The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk and awaits his signature.

