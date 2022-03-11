Quick Hits: One-on-one with Mike Hastings amidst CCHA playoffs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings joined KEYC’s Mary Rominger for this edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.

Mary Rominger: “Coach, you guys are coming off of a clean first-round sweep over St. Thomas in the opening round of the CCHA Tournament. Next up, you face Northern Michigan Saturday in a single-elimination match – a team that gave you guys a second-round exit in last year’s WCHA Tournament. How important is it to get this win and move on and win the conference tournament?”

Mike Hastings: “Well, we set some goals at the beginning of the year. One of them is to try to get home ice, the second one was to try and win a regular-season title and the third one was to try to win a playoff title.

“So you spend all this time and energy putting together a body of work so you have an opportunity to play at home this time of the year, in front of your friends, family, university, supporters, and so we want to take advantage of it because we’re trying to make sure that we’re as sharp as we can be when we get the opportunity to play at the NCAA Tournament. The only way to do that is the way it’s set up right now, a one-game set this weekend, if we’re fortunate to move on it’s a one-game championship again in our building, so we want to have that opportunity because last year we didn’t.”

MR: “When it comes to the depth of this team, obviously there’s Dryden McKay, a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist, in net breaking records left and right, recently achieving 33 wins, a program record, all of the accolades that are with this number-one ranked team in the country. But the depth seems to be what really sets you guys apart from some of the top teams out East when you go and enter NCAA competition. Week in and week out you see Julian Napravnik and Nathan Smith at the top of the charts in terms of offensive production, but you also see new names each week, Sam Morton, most recently with five points, before that Cade Borchardt, the list goes on. Can you speak on this team’s depth?”

MH: “Depth is hopefully a weapon that we can go to often throughout the game on Saturday and moving forward and when you talk about the people you’ve already mentioned, and guys that you haven’t. Last weekend on Saturday I thought one of our best lines was Pavel, Hillman and Gregga, and those are guys that maybe you’re not used to seeing on the scoresheet, but they went out and played as honest as they did, they were physical, they did everything that they needed to be to be effective as a group, and they were rewarded.

“I think Pav had two, Greg had one, Hillman had one. The great thing was their opportunity came at a time where maybe they weren’t expecting it, but they were prepared for that. And I think that goes to the daily and the leadership group that we have and, no matter who is going, there is an expectation of success and so those guys have prepared for that opportunity. I was really proud of the way that they played and we needed it because for us right now, we’re a more difficult out if we can utilize our depth, and so we’re going to try and build on that even though we’re at this point in the season. It’s something that has shown throughout the season to be a strength of ours, so we’ll continue to lean on it.”

MR: “And with it being postseason, all eyes are on the top-ranked team in the nation for seven-straight weeks now. How important is it to the legacy of yourself, to the program, the stakes, to be playing hockey on April 9th when a championship is on the line?”

MH: “You want to keep climbing the ladder. When I first got here, we had the opportunity to play. It was the first time we had an opportunity to get home ice in a while, and we played down at the X [Xcel Energy Center] and it ended for us in a hurry. Wisconsin put a pretty good beating on us before we went to the NCAA Tournament and then had an early exit. You fast forward to this season and we’re finally able to get the monkey off our back and win an NCAA game, then 24 hours later, win another one at the regional and get an opportunity to play at the Frozen Four.

“We want to continue to progress our program, and the only way to do that is to take the next step. For us, right now, we’re trying to take the next step in our own league playoffs, where a year ago we didn’t get past this game, so we’re trying to live in the present, which is all we get to control how our daily goes. This group’s done a really good job of that. Again, I’m going to continue to lean on that leadership group, try and knock it down one day at a time. Saturday’s going to get here soon enough and, hopefully, have an opportunity to bring a championship in our building at that time, but right now that’s our focus.

“When the season is all said and done, we can look back at it and say that we’ve gotten to a step that we didn’t get to before, but we need to focus on the one that’s in front of us right now.”

The puck is scheduled to drop between the Mavericks and Wildcats at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The game will be streamed on FloHockey and on KTOE AM 1420.

