Teachers strike enters fourth day

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Students are still at home or in daycare as the Minneapolis educators strike continues.

As the strike enters day four, it seems like the district and the union are no closer to a deal and millions of dollars apart.

The educator union will be picketing and canvassing neighborhoods Friday.

On Thursday, families grabbed signs and lined up along Lake Street in Minneapolis to show their support for the thousands of teachers and support staff who walked off the job.

Educators picketed outside the district office, and later rallied with other unions outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers said it has not received a counterproposal from the district since last week.

Teachers have been clear about what they want: higher wages, better mental health support and smaller class sizes.

Education support professionals want most of their staff to make at least $37,000 a year.

