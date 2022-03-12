Your Photos
14-year-old Duluth boy held in death of family member

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - A 14-year-old Duluth boy is in custody in connection with the death of a 19-year-old family member.

Duluth police say officers responded to a medical call and found a 19-year-old woman injured and unresponsive.

Officers apprehended the boy after he was “determined to be involved.”

He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder pending formal charges.

Officers had been at the same address earlier Friday.

They had responded to a call of a disturbance, and an adult male member of the same family was alleged to have been assaulted. Police determined there’d been no assault, and left the scene.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

