14-year-old Duluth boy held in death of family member

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - A 14-year-old Duluth boy is in custody in connection with the death of a 19-year-old family member.

Duluth police say officers responded to a medical call and found a 19-year-old woman injured and unresponsive.

Officers apprehended the boy after he was “determined to be involved.”

He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder pending formal charges.

Officers had been at the same address earlier Friday.

They had responded to a call of a disturbance, and an adult male member of the same family was alleged to have been assaulted. Police determined there’d been no assault, and left the scene.

