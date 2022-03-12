Your Photos
The Docket: The push for legalized sports betting in Minnesota

Minnesota House lawmakers are pitching sports gambling inside the state’s tribal casinos or online.
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota House lawmakers are pitching sports gambling inside the state’s tribal casinos or online.

According to a news release, under the proposal, Minnesotans aged 18 and up would be allowed to participate using both mobile and brick-and-mortar options.

North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois have all legalized online or retail sports betting. Twenty-nine states and Washington D.C. offer sports betting. Three others have legalized it but are not in operation yet.

The news release says the legislation is not meant to be a revenue driver for the state.

But 40% of it would go to youth sports and programming across the state - with a special priority to places experiencing high levels of juvenile crime.

Another share would go to problem gambling and the remainder of revenues for consumer protection.

“What we have done is develop a model that is specific to Minnesota that works with the dynamic that we have here in Minnesota that’s designed for Minnesotans,” explained Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids).

Lawmakers said Tuesday was the first time that’s ever happened at the capitol, which signals the momentum this year.

They need support from tribal governments and the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association in a statement that it supports the state’s efforts, which is a first, and believes the tribal casinos are best positioned to bring this to consumers.

The bill passed through its first committee hearing.

