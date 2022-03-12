Gardening season is right around the corner

Your Photos
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With snow still on the ground, you might wonder if the ground is still too cold to start planting your favorite flowers and arrangements.

Drummers Garden Center and Floral employees say the ideal time would be April into May.

That gives the ground time to heat up from the winter months.

You do not want to plant the seeds earlier because then they will just die and not grow to their full potential.

“Even though we are a couple of weeks from planting things like plant trees. It is still a wonderful time to get out and prune those now or do any preventative sprays for disease or insect control. Again, something else you can do in your yard in March before we are ready to plant in April,” explained Johanna George, a manager and landscape designer at Drummers Garden Center & Floral.

You can also plant your seeds inside and then transplant them outside once the soil warms up.

