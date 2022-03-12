Kidney donors summit Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about living organ donation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, we introduced you to Shawna Sampson who became a living organ donor when her cousin needed a kidney.

Sampson is encouraging others to share their spare.

She’s teamed up with 21 other living donors to raise awareness.

The group, called Kidney Donor Athletes, came together to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

They started their journey up Africa’s tallest mountain last Friday.

They reached the summit Thursday, on World Kidney Day.

Sampson hopes the expedition will help dispel a common misconception that donating a kidney makes you weaker.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.