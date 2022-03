MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls’ basketball punched their to the Class AA state tournament after winning the Section 2AA championship Friday night.

The Knights defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake 59-48, highlighted by a double-double from junior Olivia Harazin with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

