Mankato radio stations raise more than $75,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato radio stations raised more than $75,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this week.

Alpha Media kicked off its annual Radiothon Wednesday.

It’s a two-day initiative on River 105 and its sister stations that encourages listeners to give.

Donors can become Partners in Hope by pledging $19 a month to St. Jude.

Families never receive a bill from the hospital thanks to the contributions.

The money also supports its research to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric diseases.

“Cancer survival rates were very low in the early 60s when St. Jude first opened, and they’ve grown exponentially up into the 80-90% survival rates, and they share their information freely all over the United States and the world. Essentially, a child that has cancer right here in this community could be treated with protocols developed at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said TJ Palesotti, program director and morning show host at Mix 99.1.

This is Alpha Media’s 21st year of hosting the Radiothon. It’s raised more than $1.2 million for St. Jude in total.

“The vast majority of the fundraising comes from people like you and I at $19 a month, so that’s the cornerstone of St. Jude. Every year, southern Minnesota steps up. Here we are, about $3,000 above last year’s total,” stated George Blais, content director and morning show host at Country 103.5.

The Radiothon wrapped Thursday, but there’s still time to give.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

