Mathiowetz’ legendary career concludes in SESM’s Section 2A title game loss
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team fell to Mayer Lutheran in the Section 2A championship game 58-45 Friday night.
In the loss, the Knights were led offensively by Madison Mathiowetz with 25 points.
Mathiowetz concludes her high school basketball career as Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s all-time points scorer. The senior surpassed 3,000 points on Dec. 11.
The Knights entered the matchup as the reigning champions of Section 2A.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.