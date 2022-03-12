Mending Spirits Animal Rescue kicks off monthly meet and greets with adoptable pets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mending Spirits Animal Rescue kicked off new monthly meet and greets Saturday.

The nonprofit brought several adoptable animals to Pet Expo for shoppers to interact with.

Mending Spirits provides animals with foster homes in Mankato and the surrounding areas.

“All the dogs, cats and animals are all in foster homes. We get all of our dogs, most of them, from Alabama. They just need some love and some care, and they are just ready for a new home,” said Dana Shutrop, event and fundraising director at Mending Spirits. “We get to work with Pet Expo here, and we will be here the second Saturday of every month. People can come out and meet our current fosters and who’s available during that time.”

Anyone interested in adopting from Mending Spirits is encouraged to visit mendingspirits.org.

