MSU in second place after day one of national competition

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KEYC) — The NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships began Friday as the No. 1 Minnesota State women’s team goes for a program first national championship.

”At the end of the day, once you give your best, you’re a winner. It doesn’t matter if the title comes or not, just give your best,” said Sherona Stewart, MSU junior.

After finishing as the runner-up in last year’s indoor track and field championships, the Mavericks are setting their sights on the top spot here in 2022.

MSU took down a number of program records en route to winning the NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Two Mavs with busy schedules at nationals are Denisha Cartwright and Makayla Jackson. Cartwright is in four events while Jackson is in three.

The pair is key to the Mavericks’ championship chances and each keeps it simple when it comes to prepping for each event.

“I know I have a lot of energy, I be taking it one race at a time. Sometimes I get overwhelmed thinking okay I have this next, that next, sometimes my mind gets clustered, so I take it one race at a time. Hurdles, get it out the way, 60 dash, out the way, 200, out the way,” said Denisha Cartwright, MSU sophomore.

“Some people have been here before, some haven’t, it’s still a big meet. Your nerves get going, anxious. I just tell the team, just breathe. Just zone out the whole outside. Focus on your breathing, bring yourself to ground, now it’s time to lock-in. This is what I came here to do. I’m not worried about anybody else, worried about myself, my performance. The breathing keeps you under control,” said Makayla Jackson, MSU sophomore.

Can’t argue with the results, Jackson is a national champion in the long jump this year. The first individual title for the Mavericks at this year’s competition.

That’s a big performance from the sophomore and helps in MSU’s pursuit of a team national title.

MSU currently sits in second as a team after the first day of action, while the men’s team is currently in 12th place.

