Pandemic hurting home improvement industry

Supply chain issues have created a lot of back orders for material items, including windows, siding and shingles
Businesses are always looking to grow into their next phase, and people are looking to build their forever homes.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Businesses are always looking to grow into their next phase, and people are looking to build their forever homes, but the pandemic has disrupted a lot of those plans.

“A customer just wants what they have paid for, put a down payment to put on their home. It’s hard for the customer, but it is also very hard on us because we are not used to that,” Boelter Siding and Windows General Manager Bill Connor said.

Supply chain issues have created a lot of backorders on material items, including windows, siding and shingles, which have come as a shock to Connor.

“It’s actually something I have never seen before, but it has been terrible. We used to be on average four to six weeks out with our products, most everything could be gotten to us by then. Now, it is just crazy because we are being told nine months,” Connor explained.

Connor says one of the biggest backordered items is their customer windows, which is a problem that GSW Exterior Specialists Owner Aric Geisthardt says is industry-wide.

“Companies have discontinued colors, so now we are looking at having 42 colors of a certain product and now we are down to 12.”

Along with the shortages, price increases are also getting in the way of construction projects and building for the better.

“We have had a lot of price increases, some metals. We have had up to four price increases in the past year. The current conflict that is going on isn’t going to help anything,” Geisthardt remarked.

The waiting game isn’t ideal for anyone, but it could become the status quo going forward.

“We went to different suppliers, we are trying more than we have ever tried. I think it’s the new norm, but not happy to see it,” Connor stated.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

