Snow Monday Morning, 60s on Wednesday

By Tom Clements
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
A weak system crossing the area will bring back the clouds Sunday night, but we will have lighter winds and more sun for Sunday morning. That clipper system crosses the area Sunday night with a few light showers and snow going onto Monday Morning.

Mostly quiet weather into early next week with temperatures sitting in the 50s by Tuesday. Highs in the 60s look more and more likely by Wednesday with a stout southwest wind taking over.

