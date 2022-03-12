St. James area to host Ukraine community panel
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — A community panel discussion will be held to discuss the war in Ukraine at the St. James auditorium next week.
The panel will feature several speakers, including a Ukrainian exchange student, a CNP from the St. James VA Clinic, who is originally from St. Petersburg, Russia, and more individuals from Ukraine and the surrounding countries.
The panel is taking a free-will offering for Ukrainian relief efforts after the panel discussion. The panel discussion will be in the auditorium at the St. James Armstrong School from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.
