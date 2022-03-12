St. James area to host Ukraine community panel

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — A community panel discussion will be held to discuss the war in Ukraine at the St. James auditorium next week.

The panel will feature several speakers, including a Ukrainian exchange student, a CNP from the St. James VA Clinic, who is originally from St. Petersburg, Russia, and more individuals from Ukraine and the surrounding countries.

The panel is taking a free-will offering for Ukrainian relief efforts after the panel discussion. The panel discussion will be in the auditorium at the St. James Armstrong School from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

Visit KEYC’s Community Calendar for more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Please join us for this important discussion on the war in Ukraine from the people in our community. Posted by St. James Community Education on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.