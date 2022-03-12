Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. James area to host Ukraine community panel

A community panel discussion will be held to discuss the war in Ukraine at the St. James auditorium next week.
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — A community panel discussion will be held to discuss the war in Ukraine at the St. James auditorium next week.

The panel will feature several speakers, including a Ukrainian exchange student, a CNP from the St. James VA Clinic, who is originally from St. Petersburg, Russia, and more individuals from Ukraine and the surrounding countries.

The panel is taking a free-will offering for Ukrainian relief efforts after the panel discussion. The panel discussion will be in the auditorium at the St. James Armstrong School from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

Visit KEYC’s Community Calendar for more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Please join us for this important discussion on the war in Ukraine from the people in our community.

Posted by St. James Community Education on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES:
Minnesota couple opens up about war in native Ukraine
A man walks with a bicycle in front of damaged and immobilized Russian tanks Wednesday, March...
Hundreds rally at state Capitol in support of Ukraine
Hundreds of Minnesotans rallied at the state Capitol to show support for Ukraine where more...

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

Gardening season is right around the corner
Radiothon raises more than $75,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Mankato radio stations raise more than $75,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Mankato radio stations raise more than $75,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
St. James area to host Ukraine community panel