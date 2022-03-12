St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway in Waseca
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota teamed up with The Mill Event Center to host a St. Patty’s Day celebration Saturday.
Festivities began with a service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.
Attendees then marched in a Parade of Clans which led to the The Mill.
The celebration continued with a live auction, Irish bingo, food trucks and more.
“It’s a family event, and we look forward to this community get-together. We have mulligan stew when people get here, and then we have an auction, bingo and then we have Buffalo Alice playing tonight, which is a very good band,” stated Joe Hoehn, owner of The Mill. “We’re Irish. You’ve got to have fun.”
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.