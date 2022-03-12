Your Photos
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway in Waseca

St. Patrick's Day celebration at The Mill Event Center
St. Patrick's Day celebration at The Mill Event Center(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota teamed up with The Mill Event Center to host a St. Patty’s Day celebration Saturday.

Festivities began with a service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.

Attendees then marched in a Parade of Clans which led to the The Mill.

The celebration continued with a live auction, Irish bingo, food trucks and more.

“It’s a family event, and we look forward to this community get-together. We have mulligan stew when people get here, and then we have an auction, bingo and then we have Buffalo Alice playing tonight, which is a very good band,” stated Joe Hoehn, owner of The Mill. “We’re Irish. You’ve got to have fun.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

