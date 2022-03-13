Military, working dogs celebrated on National K9 Veteran’s Day

Your Photos
Meet K9 Dillon, a German Shepard with almost eight years of policing under his belt.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday is National K9 Veteran’s Day, a time to honor the service and sacrifices of American military and working dogs.

It was on March 13, 1942 that the Army started its War Dog Program, or the K9 Corps.

Dogs have been part of the U.S. Armed Forces for 80 years, but they also play an important role here at home.

Meet K9 Dillon, a German Shepard with almost eight years of policing under his belt.

He patrols the streets of Nicollet County alongside his handler, Deputy Sheriff Paul Biederman.

“He comes along to work with me everyday,” Biederman said.

Dillon isn’t just Biederman’s partner on the job, he’s a member of his family.

Biederman added, “I spend more time with him than I do anybody else.”

Before Dillon, there was Draeco.

He was the department’s first K9 unit who worked for eight and a half years.

After he retired, Biederman adopted another.

“I raised him from a puppy and started his training when he was very little. The training is 12 to 14 weeks long. It’s usually an intensive school that you go to everyday and work with the dog,” Biederman explained.

Dillon’s main duties include sniffing out hidden or concealed items.

“He’s trained for narcotics detection, so we can search wherever we’re needed. He can search for evidence, so articles or evidence from a crime that’s maybe dropped or lost, he can search for that,” Biederman listed. “He can search for missing people, so the people that are missing on accident or missing on purpose, if they’re trying to evade arrest or capture.”

Dillon’s also trained to run into harm’s way to defend Biederman and other law enforcement.

Their partnership shows just how strong a connection can be to man’s best friend.

