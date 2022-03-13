Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Ulm, Mankato East advance to Section 2AAA title game

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato East boys’ basketball team knocked off Marshall 58-42 to advance in the Section 2AAA boys’ basketball tournament.

The Cougars will face three-seed New Ulm in the section championship after the Eagles defeated Mankato West in the section semifinals.

The Section 2AAA championship will tip off on March 17 inside Bresnan Arena at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

The No. 1 Minnesota State men's hockey team knocked off Northern Michigan to advance in the...
No. 1 Minnesota State gets revenge against Northern Michigan
The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial girls' basketball team punched their ticket to the state...
LCWM is going dancing after claiming Section 2AA hardware
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's girls' basketball team fell short of a state-tournament birth with a...
Mathiowetz’ legendary career concludes in SESM’s Section 2A title game loss
HIGHLIGHTS: LCWM vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake