New Ulm, Mankato East advance to Section 2AAA title game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato East boys’ basketball team knocked off Marshall 58-42 to advance in the Section 2AAA boys’ basketball tournament.

The Cougars will face three-seed New Ulm in the section championship after the Eagles defeated Mankato West in the section semifinals.

The Section 2AAA championship will tip off on March 17 inside Bresnan Arena at 7 p.m.

