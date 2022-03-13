No. 1 Minnesota State gets revenge against Northern Michigan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - College hockey’s top-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team took down Northern Michigan 8-1 to advance to the CCHA championship, Saturday evening.

The Mavericks avenged a recent stint where the Wildcats handed them a second-round exit in last year’s conference tournament and gave them their most recent loss suffered in mid-January.

Next up, MSU will take on rival Bemidji State in the CCHA championship.

