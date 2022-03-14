City of Waseca asks residents for input on conservation pumps

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Waseca wants the public’s input on a future conservation campus.

The city says it would be similar to a public park, and is being planned with help from the Southern Minnesota Housing Partnership.

Eventually, it would take up 10 acres of undeveloped farmland west of Gaiter Lake.

City officials are using a survey to get the public’s input on the types of park and trail facilities, natural areas and educational opportunities that residents would like to see at the new site.

The survey is expected to take around 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

