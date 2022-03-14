Your Photos
Feelin’ more like spring

50s and 60s in the forecast for this week
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Warmer weather is on the way! The upcoming week will be mostly dry with temperatures that are well above average for this time of year.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers possible. It will be a bit breezy with high temps in the low 40s. Any rain that we get will be light.

We are transitioning into an overall weather pattern that will keep major weather systems out of our hair for the next week or so. Precipitation chances will be minimal and temperatures will be well above average through the week.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer with temps climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will bounce around a bit later this week, but the upcoming weekend is looking great. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50 Saturday, low 60s on Sunday.

