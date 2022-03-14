Your Photos
Feeling A Little More Like Spring This Week

KEYC News Now This Morning Recording
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today will be the coldest day of the week but still near seasonable as temps warm Tuesday and Wednesday. Today, highs will climb into the upper 30′s to upper 40′s across the area with clouds decreasing during the afternoon. A passing raindrop or snowflake is not ruled out during the morning hours into the afternoon as precipitation wraps in from the west-northwest. Little to no accumulation is expected with any precipitation that reaches the ground.

Tonight, partly cloudy with lows running a few degrees above normal ranging from the mid to upper 20′s. Tuesday, highs warm into the 50′s under a partly sunny sky. Tuesday night, lows will run nearly 20 degrees above normal with highs climbing into the 60′s Wednesday with portions of northern Iowa in the upper 60′s.

50′s remain in the forecast through Thursday before temps cool into the upper 40′s Friday, that’s still running above average. Temps look to make another spike as we head into the weekend.

