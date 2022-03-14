Good Counsel sisters to move to Shakopee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The School Sisters of Notre Dame announced the next steps for sisters living at the Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mankato and they are in negotiations with a developer for the purchase of the property.

The sisters living at Our Lady of Good Counsel will move to Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee. The move of SSND from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mankato to Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee will situate the sisters between Mankato and the Twin Cities. SSND also has some history of community and ministry in Shakopee. There are many details to be worked out concerning the move to Benedictine Living Community.

“As School Sisters of Notre Dame, we are committed to meeting urgent needs,” said Sister Debra Sciano, Provincial Leader in a statement. “That often includes change. Our congregation’s history has been full of change and so will our future. We rely on prayer to lead us always, especially in times of transition. We count on your support and prayer during these times and assure you of ours.”

“The initial goal of the SSND Good Counsel Work Group was to find quality healthcare, ideally in the Mankato area, in a facility that kept the sisters together and was financially feasible,” said Sister Mary Kay Gosch, Campus Administrator in a statement. “In time, through interviews, tours and other research, it became evident that the hope of living in one facility, at Our Lady of Good Counsel or elsewhere in Mankato, was not possible.”

Regarding sale of the property, there is a Nondisclosure Agreement in place, so no additional details can be shared at this time.

“We sisters are deeply grateful for our long history and presence in Mankato,” said Sister Joyce Kolbet, member of the Work Group and alumna of Good Counsel Academy. “Mankato has been home for several of us since we were fourteen. While many of our sisters will be moving to Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee, some of us will remain here in community and ministry. We are committed to having a presence in Mankato and to the continued relationships with people in the area.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.