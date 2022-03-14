Hagedorn’s widow announces candidacy for 1st District

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The widow of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says she’s running in the special election to fill the remainder of his term representing southern Minnesota’s 1st District. Jennifer Carnahan made that announcement early Monday.

The former state Republican Party chairwoman says she is committed to continuing her husband’s legacy of fighting to secure the border, defending conservative values and safeguarding the integrity of elections.

Carnahan joins a crowded field including at least eight other Republicans, along with six Democrats and one Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate.

