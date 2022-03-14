Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hagedorn’s widow announces candidacy for 1st District

FILE - The widow of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says she’s running in the special election to fill...
FILE - The widow of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says she’s running in the special election to fill the remainder of his term representing southern Minnesota’s 1st District. Jennifer Carnahan made that announcement early Monday.(KTTC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The widow of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says she’s running in the special election to fill the remainder of his term representing southern Minnesota’s 1st District. Jennifer Carnahan made that announcement early Monday.

The former state Republican Party chairwoman says she is committed to continuing her husband’s legacy of fighting to secure the border, defending conservative values and safeguarding the integrity of elections.

Carnahan joins a crowded field including at least eight other Republicans, along with six Democrats and one Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa absolutely flip for pizza on Pi Day. To celebrate in style, they head over to...
Pizza gives Pi Day a whole new angle
City officials are using a survey to get the public’s input on the types of park and trail...
City of Waseca asks residents for input on conservation pumps
Above normal for the next several days.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 3-14-2022
City officials are using a survey to get the public’s input on the types of park and trail...
City of Waseca asks residents for input on conservation pumps