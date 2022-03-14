Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Military families reeling after possessions stolen during transfer to Hawaii

HPD has opened a second-degree theft investigation after multiple military families say they lost all their possessions during transfers to Hawaii.
By Jolanie Martinez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) - Police in Honolulu have opened a second-degree theft investigation after several military families say they lost all of their possessions during transfers to Hawaii.

The Honolulu Police Department reports a shipping container was parked on the road in front of a moving company Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s not currently clear if the container was burglarized or stolen, but it was taken with all of the families’ possessions inside.

“It’s a whole bunch of people’s personal belongings. Like, how do you let that happen?” military spouse Nichole Maxwell told Hawaii News Now.

The Maxwell family’s move was organized by a military contractor from Missouri to Kaneohe Marine Corps Air Station.

Maxwell says they received an email Feb. 28 that their shipment was expected to arrive at the Honolulu Port on March 3.

“And then it would take about 10 to 12 days to process and then be delivered to us,” Maxwell said. “So, it was supposed to be delivered late this week, early next week.”

Instead, Maxwell received an unsettling update from their shipping coordinator Thursday saying that their container was gone.

“We were notified that the container was stolen,” Maxwell said. “And all our stuff along with four other families’ things were taken.”

She says almost everything they owned is missing and she is most concerned about what’s irreplaceable.

“My sonogram pictures, things that my family made for my daughter when she was born,” Maxwell said. “The cards and gifts that she has made me in the last six years - they’re gone.”

Last week, authorities did not identify the company or the location of the theft but Matson at the Port of Honolulu reports it was notified by a company that the container had gone missing.

Maxwell has since posted pictures of some of her missing belongings on Stolen Stuff Hawaii and hopes people can help recover them.

“I understand that things go missing in shipments all the time but never everybody’s stuff just gone,” Maxwell said.

Currently, no arrests have been made, according to Honolulu police.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Russia expands its offensive to western Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Govt., Kremlin Press...
Russia expands invasion to west Ukraine; asks China for help
Police have charged Thomas Eugene Colucci after they say he called 911 to have his meth tested...
Florida man calls 911, requests for meth to be tested for authenticity, police say
A pro-Democratic super PAC says former President Donald Trump violated federal campaign laws by...
Trump accused of breaking campaign laws by teasing 2024 run
FILE PHOTO - Fox News reported Monday that correspondent Benjamin Hall had been injured while...
Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine