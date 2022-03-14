Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MPS teachers strike enters second week

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis Public Schools Teachers enter their second week of striking today.

Leaders of the strike say they met with district representatives yesterday but no progress was made on a possible resolution.

Organizers say the demonstration will continue as the union fights for smaller class size, better pay and support for staff and students.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

FILE - The widow of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says she’s running in the special election to fill...
Carnahan enters race for husband Hagedorn’s seat in Congress
Mavericks return home following historic weekend.
MSU women’s track and field wins first indoor national title
MSU women’s track and field wins first indoor national title
Abdi Maahaay
Rochester man running for president of Somalia