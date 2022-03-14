MPS teachers strike enters second week
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis Public Schools Teachers enter their second week of striking today.
Leaders of the strike say they met with district representatives yesterday but no progress was made on a possible resolution.
Organizers say the demonstration will continue as the union fights for smaller class size, better pay and support for staff and students.
