MSU women’s track and field wins first indoor national title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s championship season at MSU. Here’s a look back at the historic weekend for the women’s indoor track and field program.

”Still doesn’t feel real to me because everything is so new yet,” said Makayla Jackson, MSU sopohomore and long jump, 60 meter dash national champion.

After getting a glimpse of what it takes to contend for a national title by finishing as the runner-up a year ago, the Mavericks can now say ‘we’re number one.’ MSU’s 58 points were enough to take down defending champion Grand Valley State by seven for the program’s first ever championship.

“It means everything we’ve been doing throughout the year has paid off. Even though it’s just indoor season, we still have outdoor season to do the same thing,” said Jackson.

“It’s a great feeling, just glad we did what we needed to do,” said Denisha Cartwright, MSU sophomore and 60 meter hurdles national champion.

The chip didn’t come without drama as all attention shifted to the 3,000 meter race where a handful of Grand Valley State athletes were competing.

“We’ve never cared about a 3K more in our lives. They had four girls in the 3K. Definitely the most intense 3K we were watching. That was the last race they had people in,” said Kaylee Jensen, MSU senior and All-American.

Three individual titles and a collective 18 points from three athletes in the weight throw highlight the Mavericks record-breaking weekend.

Makayla Jackson set the tone with the long jump championship on the first day before Katie Taylor, Kaylee Jensen and Brea Perron all picked up All-American honors in the weight throw.

Day two brought more incredible performances on the track and field with Jackson taking her second title, this time in the 60 meter dash.

“My coach, coach Myles told me this phrase about owning it on the track. Once he told me that, it stuck with me for the entire weekend. Every time I got to the track, I didn’t let anything get to me. I just told myself, ‘own it,’ and I owned it all on the track, it paid off,” said Jackson.

“At the Division II level, you’ll generally see athletes that can spread themselves out in different places, specifically the 60 and long jump, but to come back and win both, that’s an incredible feat,” said Brian Sebera, MSU assistant coach, jumps and multi.

Denisha Cartwright added a championship effort in the 60 meter hurdles after taking the top spot in a time of 8.39 seconds.

It’s the first national title for an athletic program at MSU since softball won it all in 2017.

“At the beginning of the meet, they said that we’re going to become one of the team’s where when we walk in the building, they’re going to say, ‘oh no, they’re here.’ We did that this weekend,” said Katie Taylor, MSU senior and All-American.

The achievement is year’s in the making. Five years ago, Mike Turgeon took over as head coach of MSU’s track and field program with a goal of hanging up a national title banner within his first five years.

“I was really hoping. During my interview, I talked with our athletic director Kevin Buisman. The big thing for my family and myself to move here was to have the opportunity to win national championships,” said Mike Turgeon, MSU head track and field coach.

The future is bright for MSU, Cartwright and Jackson are only sophomores which should set the Mavericks up for success not only in the upcoming outdoor season, but years to come.

All-around a great weekend for MSU. The Maverick men came into nationals seeded 12th, but finished sixth after six athletes pick up All-American honors. This year’s seniors feel the team is just starting to scrape the surface.

“We only brought seven guys, but finished sixth. You know there’s a lot more progress, a lot more that can be done on the guys side. Eventually we’ll get that title on the guys side. Letting the stage be set so we know it can be done and will be done,” said Kornelius Klah, MSU senior and All-American.

The Mavericks take a short break before shifting focus to the outdoor season which is set to being later this month.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.