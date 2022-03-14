New Ulm hosts “Living History” trade fair

Your Photos
A man looks at traditional fur clothing at the Trade Show and Living History event in New Ulm, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A moment pulled out of time, New Ulm hosted its 41st annual Trade Fair and Living History event this weekend.

Over 100 vendors lined the hall of the New Ulm Event Center as people recapture a particular moment in history.

The “Fur-Trade Era” is a moment in time from 1750 to 1830, and the show attempts each year to celebrate it.

Organizers said that this event is the first trade show of its kind that happens each year and that it opens the season for trade shows across the Midwest.

“Well what people like about this event is it’s kind of considered kind of like the opening of the season, where people are coming and buying what they figure, or what they want for the summer months when they’re doing the same type of thing or similar thing in an outdoor environment. So they’re buying traditional clothing, maybe some firearms, knives, candles,” said event organizer Michael Emery.

Organizers said that while the show is about celebrating a time in history, the true highlight is the community gathering from places across the Midwest.

“Ends up being a good event, lots of socializing, because we gather people from, you know, the five or six states, the Dakotas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and it’s just a good weekend that everybody kind of gets together, and a lot of socializing, seeing people they haven’t seen in a while,” Emery explained.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

