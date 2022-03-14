Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officials: Shooting in Mahnomen County involves deputy

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is hospitalized after suffering gunshot...
The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials are investigating a shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy in northwestern Minnesota.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop about 1:30 a.m. which led to a pursuit. According to a sheriff’s statement, the chase ended when the woman’s vehicle went into a ditch in Naytahwaush.

The sheriff’s office went on to say that “shots were fired” after the vehicle came to a stop, and a woman inside the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota area hospital, where her condition is unknown

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
law enforcement responds to call in Lake Crystal
Authorities respond to Lake Crystal 911 call for reported double murder

Latest News

FILE - Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, told the Star Tribune that the memorial is “not...
Daunte Wright’s family balks at plan to take down memorial
The building that has been home to the School Sisters of Notre Dame at Our Lady of Good Counsel...
Good Counsel sisters to move to Shakopee
FILE - The widow of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says she’s running in the special election to fill...
Hagedorn’s widow announces candidacy for 1st District
Kelsey and Lisa absolutely flip for pizza on Pi Day. To celebrate in style, they head over to...
Pizza gives Pi Day a whole new angle