Officials: Shooting in Mahnomen County involves deputy
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials are investigating a shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy in northwestern Minnesota.
The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop about 1:30 a.m. which led to a pursuit. According to a sheriff’s statement, the chase ended when the woman’s vehicle went into a ditch in Naytahwaush.
The sheriff’s office went on to say that “shots were fired” after the vehicle came to a stop, and a woman inside the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota area hospital, where her condition is unknown
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.