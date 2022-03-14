School Sisters of Notre Dame to leave Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Since arriving in Mankato in 1865, the School Sisters of Notre Dame has been a staple of the Mankato community.

The sisters founded Our Lady of Good Counsel in 1912 to support the educational needs of the community.

Now, over 150 years later, the sisters will be leaving Mankato to live in an assisted living facility in Shakopee.

The sisters said that while the change will be difficult, it’s ultimately needed to care for the needs of the retired Sisters.

“All of our life, we’ve had the experience of being in a place that we loved, and [now we are] being transferred to another place where there’s a need. I think it’s just one more chance for us to live out what the call to religious life really is at this time in our history, and throughout our history,” said Sister Dawn Achs.

There are currently 135 sisters living at Our Lady of Good Counsel. All fully-retired sisters will be moving to Shakopee.

The sisters said that their goal was to keep all the sisters together while caring for the needs of the retired sisters, and that was a reality that wasn’t possible in Mankato.

“Is it difficult to leave a community that we have been a part of since 1865, highly invested in, and greatly blessed by the community? Yes, very difficult. But we did everything we could to find a way to stay, and we’re just not able,” said Sister Mary Kay Gosch.

The sisters aren’t leaving the community completely, however. While fully retired sisters will be moving, currently active sisters will remain in Mankato to continue helping within the community and at Loyola Catholic School.

“We have been blessed by the people of Mankato in countless different ways. We’ve been able to be a part of Mankato in the religious community, in the civic community, and we want to continue that, and we’ve been blessed. We hope in some ways, some small ways, we’ve been a blessing as well,” Gosch said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.